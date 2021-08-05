Davis Rea LTD. Has $6.19 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

