New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires New Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 36,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 0.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of G opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.