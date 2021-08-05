2,125 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

