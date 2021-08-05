Pflug Koory LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,650,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

