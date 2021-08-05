Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Decreased by Analyst

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

