Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Kering stock opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.81. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

