Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 31,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,933% compared to the average daily volume of 785 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 5.5% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

