Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at TD Securities

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTRAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Metro has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

