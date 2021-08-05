Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €33.00 ($38.82) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of €32.50 ($38.24).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCGLY. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.79.

SCGLY stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

