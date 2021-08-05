Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CE opened at $152.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

