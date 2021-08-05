16,364 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BANC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANC opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $857.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.79. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

