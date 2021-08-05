Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $737,000 Stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after buying an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $1,827,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $29.82 on Thursday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Sweetser sold 11,446 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $354,139.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,606 shares of company stock valued at $9,266,490 in the last three months.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

