Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give S&T (ETR:SANT) a €32.00 Price Target

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on S&T in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on S&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €30.20 ($35.53).

Shares of S&T stock opened at €22.02 ($25.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.41. S&T has a 52-week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52-week high of €25.72 ($30.26). The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.66.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

