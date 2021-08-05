9,538 Shares in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter worth $7,777,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Luminex in the first quarter valued at $6,380,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Luminex by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

LMNX stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56. Luminex Co. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNX. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

