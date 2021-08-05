38,500 Shares in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 105.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

RMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $880.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.