D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

