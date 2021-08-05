PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after buying an additional 1,545,406 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after acquiring an additional 720,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

