Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Leonardo has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

