Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

NYSE:CRL opened at $416.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.33 and a 52-week high of $420.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $370.31.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,092. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

