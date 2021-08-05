H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRUFF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of HRUFF opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

