Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of RHS stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

