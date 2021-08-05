State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 609 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after buying an additional 246,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $193.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 151.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

