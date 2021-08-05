Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,261,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

