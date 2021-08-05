State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after acquiring an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $712,668.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

