Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.45. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $138.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

