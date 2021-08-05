Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. iA Financial lowered shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

