Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKNIY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter to a buy rating and set a $5.06 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.18.

BKNIY stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

