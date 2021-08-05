Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$19.47 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of CFPZF opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

