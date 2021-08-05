D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 33,251 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $215,000.

A number of analysts have commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

