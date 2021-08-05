Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Sells $380,479.92 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xueyan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,233,916.06.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.28.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coursera by 164.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after buying an additional 5,400,743 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth $45,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.35.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

