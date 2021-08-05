Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBIO. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of TBIO opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.57 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.