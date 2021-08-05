Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,393 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Open Text by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 580,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,930 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Text by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

