Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

LHX stock opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $231.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,281 shares of company stock worth $58,623,228 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

