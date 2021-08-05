Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Lowered by Taglich Brothers

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRxADE HEALTH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.