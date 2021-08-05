Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 216.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 27.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

AGR stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.68.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

