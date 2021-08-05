PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of PDC Energy worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $13,353,000.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

PDCE opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

