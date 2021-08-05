Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $959.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.67 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

