Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,489 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Adient worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 75,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADNT opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

