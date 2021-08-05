Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,779 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SID stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.88. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.78.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

