Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD stock opened at $150.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

