Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 57.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.93 and a 1 year high of $56.34.

