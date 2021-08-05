Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 3,692 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 158.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 322,116 shares of company stock worth $72,751,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $419.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $433.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 billion, a PE ratio of 309.21, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

