Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Republic Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

RSG stock opened at $119.16 on Thursday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $86.09 and a twelve month high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after buying an additional 524,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after buying an additional 153,717 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,913,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $208,205,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

