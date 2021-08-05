iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 8,850.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $30.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

