Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expands By 16.8%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

