Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 21,175 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 216.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after buying an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after buying an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 256,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 748,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NYSE:FLR opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

