Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Increased to $216.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $196.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.60.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $183.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $186.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.25% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

