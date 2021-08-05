Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $91.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

