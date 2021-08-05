Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Alphatec alerts:

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $25,490,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.