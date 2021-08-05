AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at SVB Leerink

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.20.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,816,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 65.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,858,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 31.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,526,000 after acquiring an additional 195,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

